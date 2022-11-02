A tale of two economies

Household savings are elevated – but uneven We see a similar picture for companies

The Bank of England’s financial policy committee (FPC) makes fewer headlines than its better-known monetary policy cousin – but that might be about to change. The FPC’s mandate is to ensure that the UK financial system is “prepared for, and resilient to, the wide range of risks it could face”, and October’s release made for difficult reading. The report concluded that rising living costs and mortgage rates would increase the number of households struggling to meet debt repayments – leaving them more vulnerable to future shocks.

It is worth noting that UK household finances are not in bad shape by historical standards. People have lower debt-to-income ratios and fewer high loan-to-value mortgages than before the financial crisis, reducing the risk of debt defaults. And as the chart shows, households accrued significant levels of “excess savings” during the pandemic.