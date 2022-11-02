Biotech pessimism coming to an end

Sector layoffs still coming as companies move to extend cash runways

Markets still highly reactive to bad trial results

Investors often flee from risk in a bear market. In their attempts to reduce losses, they become hyper-vigilant about anything that might be perceived as bad news for a stock in their portfolios. Disappointing clinical trial results or drug safety concerns can dent a pharmaceutical company’s share price at the best of times – but in a bear market, the impact is sometimes downright punishing.

Data from Evaluate Vantage shows that the average biopharma share price drop in reaction to negative trial data currently sits at about 40 per cent – the worst figure for several years.