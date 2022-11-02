Europe’s investment banks hold the line

Now that the third-quarter bank reporting season has ended, it is worth looking at the trends that have come to define how individual companies respond to the problems that have plagued the sector.

It was pleasantly surprising that many of Europe’s investment banks posted third-quarter results that were materially better than their American counterparts, despite the latter’s advantage in fixed income trading and deeper wells of capital. Rising interest rates are finally giving European institutions, with their hybrid business models, the interest income that their large deposit and lending bases have the potential to generate.

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBK) confounded its many critics after delivering quarterly results that were the best in years, with pre-tax profits rising by €1bn (£862mn) to €1.6bn on the back of better corporate banking activity and rising net interest income across all its business lines. This was enough to offset the pedestrian performance of the investment bank division itself, which saw flatter pre-tax profits of €813mn on a lack of deals. As you would expect from parsimonious Germans, Deutsche Bank’s corporate deposit base rose by 11 per cent as companies took advantage of higher interest rates. Overall, not a bad turnaround considering that Deutsche was the object of speculation over its credit worthiness earlier this year.