Hurricane Energy formally starts sale process

Hurricane Energy has rejected a 7.7p share offer and started formal process

Major shareholder says the company has "had its day" and must make hay with short-term cash flow and tax losses

High energy prices revived the fortunes of North Sea oil company Hurricane Energy (HUR) this year, but now it is following the wishes of major shareholder Crystal Amber Fund (CRS) and has put itself up for sale. Failing that, the company will wind down by handing all its cash flow to investors.

The company is trading at a miniscule level compared to when it first told shareholders in 2019 its Lancaster field would be less productive than hoped. This brought on a share price crash from over 40p to the 7p level. Wednesday morning's announcement sent the shares up by a quarter, the sale confirmation helped along by news the company rejected a 7.7p a share offer on 1 November.