Today's Markets: Should markets expect Fed pivot language?

- Eyes on the Fed
- Pivot chatter rises
- Next holds guidance
European stock markets trade a bit firmer in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the key Federal Reserve meeting later. US markets tried to mount a rally but fizzled on stronger-than-expected jobs data yesterday. Asian markets built on gains from the prior session as market chatter still suggests China is looking for a way to end its zero covid policy... seems wishful and just an ‘anything-goes’ type rally from oversold levels, pre-Fed moves. Trading on the Hang Seng was halted for a typhoon. Shipping company Maersk (CPH: MAERSK-B) warns of ‘dark clouds on the horizon’. The yen trades firmer after Bank of Japan governor Kuroda said could shift policy if 2 per cent inflation target is achieved, but says no need to change yield curve control yet.
No pivot: job openings in the US surprised to the upside, knocking sentiment for stocks yesterday afternoon and nudging Wall Street lower for the day as it pointed to no imminent pivot from the Federal Reserve. Jolts job openings increased to 10.7 million, against expectations for a fall to 10 million. The data suggested the pivot narrative might be premature – remember those comments from BlackRock (expect pivot language at this meeting).
But... the market continues to hope for some kind of careful language about reducing the pace of hikes. In his remarks at the last two press conferences Powell has said that “at some point, as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it will become necessary to slow the pace of increases while we assess how our cumulative policy adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation”. Any change to this – perhaps suggesting that this point might be arriving - may be seen as a pivot. If Powell suggests that this point has arrived, and that the FOMC expects to begin slowing the pace of hikes at the next meeting, it would be considered very dovish and spark a major move higher for equities with a move lower for USD and US rates. However, the market is already expecting a slowdown in the pace of hikes in the coming meetings and the Fed will want to remain data-dependent – slowing is not the same as a pivot (starting to cut) but the market might like it anyway.
The fact is the Fed probably needs to go higher than is currently predicted. Go back to basic principles – once inflation goes above 5 per cent it only comes down by bringing rates above the CPI. This is a new inflationary dynamic which is self-sustaining... that does not mean the Fed doesn’t start to get a bit of buyer’s remorse and think that it could do with slowing as it waits for the cumulative impact of four jumbo hikes to catch up. However, my gut tells me that as the labour market remains strong and core inflation is still rising, they need to keep it hawkish. Hawkish could be leaving another 75bps on the table for December – there are midterms and plenty more inflation and jobs reports before the last meeting of the year, so a data-dependent Fed can hardly call time on 75bps entirely. Powell could lean heavily on remaining data-dependent and stress the need to go higher than the market expects at the next meeting if there is no sign of inflation easing off. If Powell doesn’t give anything away on slowing hikes there might be a sizeable and painful move higher for USD and rates, with a corresponding leg lower for stocks.
No pivot. RBA governor Lowe said: “It is a scourge. High inflation devalues your savings. It worsens inequality in our society and it undermines our living standards. It hurts us all by impairing the functioning of our economy.” That is not the kind of language CBs use if they are afraid of the fight.
SPX faces resistance around the 3,900 area, where the 100-day line sits for now. Long-term Fib support at the 38.2 per cent level is at 3,800, tested Thursday and Friday last week.
