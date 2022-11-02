Today's Markets: Should markets expect Fed pivot language?

Companies

Next holds guidance steady but expects Q4 sales downturn

Next (NXT) cut its full-year profit guidance just over a month ago so investors will be pleased that the retailer has stuck with its latest forecast in this morning’s third-quarter trading update. Profit before tax is still guided to come in at £840mn, a 2 per cent uplift on last year.

For the 13 weeks to 29 October, sales were up by 0.4 per cent against last year, which was better than management expected. But on the downside, the company expects a 2 per cent fall in full price sales over its fourth quarter as we head towards the key Christmas trading period.

Wealth Club head of equities Charlie Huggins said that “Next looks better positioned than most of its peers to weather the storm, in light of its high margins, robust cash flows and strong balance sheet”. CA

Profit leaps at Smurfit Kappa

Cash profits at packaging giant Smurfit Kappa (SKG) have shot up by 43 per cent over the past nine months, despite box volumes plateauing.

Between January and September 2022, revenue rose by 33 per cent to €9.72bn (£8.36bn) and Ebitda rose by 43 per cent to €1.77bn. The group now expects to generate full-year Ebitda of €2.3bn, up from €1.7bn in 2021. This is around 5 per cent higher than consensus estimates, according to analysts at Jefferies.

Despite Smurfit Kappa’s excellent performance this year, shares in the packager fell by 5 per cent in response to the announcement. Investors seem worried that 2023 will prove a difficult year as box volumes across the industry continue to weaken. JS

Metro Bank returns to profit

After years in which its branch-led, free doggy biscuits schtick failed to pull in the punters in sufficient numbers to stem spiralling losses, Metro Bank (MTRO) surprised the market by returning to profitability, according to its recent third quarter trading update. The shares rose 12 per cent on the day, in response. Metro, like all banks, is benefiting from rising interest rates boosting its lending margins and the bank posted a net interest margin of 2.04 per cent for the quarter, up 52 basis points compared with this time last year. This is a definite improvement, though still significantly lower than its High Street rivals.

Interestingly, the bank didn’t see much change in consumer behaviour with mortgages and unsecured lending still leading the way. During the quarter Metro wrote £12.8bn in net loans, a 4 per cent year-on-year increase, with about £16.3bn of deposits flowing into the bank. Management said that there had been no sign of an increase in bad debts. JH

Hurricane Energy starts sales process

High energy prices revived the fortunes of North Sea oil company Hurricane Energy (HUR) this year, but now it is following the wishes of major shareholder Crystal Amber Fund (CRS) and has put itself up for sale. The company is trading at a miniscule level compared to 2019, when it first told shareholders its Lancaster field would be less productive than hoped, which brought on a share price crash from over 40p to the 7p level before this morning’s announcement, which sent the shares up a quarter. The company rejected a 7.7p a share offer yesterday.

The board itself looks to be on the fence about the idea, however: “The company is in a very strong financial and operational position. However, Crystal Amber, which holds 28.9 per cent of the company's shares and is the company's largest shareholder, has indicated to the board its desire to monetise the value of its shareholding,” Hurricane said.

Crystal Amber founder and investment adviser Richard Bernstein told Investors’ Chronicle it was a case of a bird in the hand being better than two in the bush. “Hurricane has one asset, which is a cash cow but has a limited life,” he said, highlighting the forecast end-of-year cash pile of $118mn (£103mn) and $370mn in tax losses available to a buyer. “There’s no growth for this company now,” he added. AH

​​Accsys pauses construction of Tricoya plant

Accsys Technologies (AXS) has agreed a restructuring of the Tricoya consortium, which the company said will allow it to develop the project on its own terms.

Partners in the consortium, which is building a plant in Hull that will manufacture a water-resistant wood product made from treated chips, will swap their stakes in associated companies for new Accsys shares.

Ineos Acetyls Investments, Medite, BGF and Volantis, will receive a total of 11.9mn shares, equivalent to 5.74 per cent of the company’s existing capital.

Accsys chief executive Rob Harris said the deal will allow it to “benefit from the full upside of the Hull plant” once it becomes operational but when this will be is a sticking point. Originally scheduled to begin production in 2018, the company said it will need a further €35mn (£30mn) to get it up and running and is halting work for six months given volatility in input prices and the weaker economic outlook.

Given the fact that the company has already tapped shareholders for €20mn this year and has faced cost overruns at a separate project to expand its Accoya plant in Arnhem, “it looks likely that operational cash generated from the core Accoya business will have to be the main source” of funding for the Hull plant, broker Investec said in a note. The company’s shares fell by 9 per cent. MF

Car crash

Aston Martin (AML) shares declined 11 per cent as it cuts its outlook for sales and profits this year and signalled ongoing supply chain disruption. Retail is ok, but wholesale volumes decreased by 4 per cent year-on-year due to supply chain problems. That saw it revise its full year forecast for wholesales to be in the range of 6,200 to 6,600, down from 6,600 previously. Margins are now seen growing at 100-300bps, down from the previous range of 350-450bps. Although revenues rose, pre-tax losses jumped to more than £225m. Interest costs on debt are £135m higher than thought due to the weaker pound. Working capital outflow of £106m in the quarter due to supply chain disruptions, which includes over 400 part-finished vehicles still waiting final parts. NW

