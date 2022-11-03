Bearbull Income Fund: Mistakes du jour

Call me dim by all means. I’ve been called far worse. The thing is, for many months now – years, even – I have been wondering what’s ailing the Bearbull Income Portfolio without ever being able to put my finger on it.

Ostensibly, all remains fine. Check out the chart, for example. It compares the performance of the Bearbull fund with its usual comparator, the FTSE All-Share index of 591 London-listed stocks, and with the MSCI UK Value index, which focuses on the sort of stocks the income fund gravitates towards. I know the income fund’s performance has been faltering against the All-Share, so it should be interesting to see how it is faring against an index of value stocks, albeit a selection drawn exclusively from the FTSE 100 index.

Give each chart component a re-based value of 100 from the end of 1998 and the Bearbull fund remains the clear winner. It generates twice as much capital gain as the MSCI index and 60 per cent more than the All-Share; and that, incidentally, is before factoring in the effect of the Bearbull fund’s superior income return.