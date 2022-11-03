Cloud computing falls below sky-high expectations

AWS and Microsoft Azure fall below expectations

Microsoft expects growth to slow again next quarter

Cloud computing growth is slowing faster than analysts expected, raising fears that the divisions held up as major profit drivers for some tech giants might not be impervious to the global slowdown. Amazon (US:AMZN) and Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) cloud services performed below analyst expectations in the third quarter: Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) sales rose 27 per cent year on year to $20.5bn (£17.9bn), below analyst expectations of $21.2bn. It was also AWS’s slowest ever year-on-year growth figure. Quarter-on-quarter growth was 4 per cent.

The cloud sector had been billed as recession resistant because of the recurring nature of the revenue. However, customers are also billed on usage, which means they can change their spending on a quarterly basis. “With the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, we’ve seen an uptick in AWS customers focused on controlling costs,” said Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky.