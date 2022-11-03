Muddled thinking

Dodgy calculations can lead to suboptimal choices New research warns of the pitfalls of confusing ‘ratio’ and ‘difference’ thinking

There is a puzzle beloved of economics lecturers that goes something like this:

Mr A’s car was damaged in a car park. He had to spend $200 to repair the damage. The same day the car was damaged, he won $25 in the office football pool.

Mr B’s car was damaged in a car park. He had to spend $175 to repair the damage.

Who was more upset?

When economist Richard Thaler posed this question to 87 of his undergraduate students at Cornell University, 63 of them thought that Mr B had the worse day. Intuitively, this feels right – but academically, it didn’t bode well. Only 5 students chose the ‘correct answer’: that both men were $175 worse off and should be equally unhappy about it.

The experiment highlights the “silver lining effect”, which sets out that we tend to feel better when we can segregate a small gain from a larger loss. The blow of a bad portfolio return is, after all, softened slightly if we trawl through to pick out the ‘winners’ that generated positive results.

It can also explain why we like purchasing something at a discount much more than at its original price – the small gain of the money off counteracts some of the loss we feel when coughing up for the product. But though we are suckers for special offers, we tend to be very bad at working out if they are actually good value.

Thaler expounded on this in a 1999 paper on mental accounting, where he gives the following example. You are about to buy a jacket for $15 and a calculator for $125. The calculator salesman tells you that the same calculator is only $120 at the shop 20 minutes away. Do you make the trip to the other shop?

As the chart shows, for many people, the saving (a 4 per cent discount) is not enough to entice them to make the trip. But interestingly, when the prices are reversed (the jacket costs $125 and the calculator costs $15), they jump at the chance to travel 20 minutes to save $5. It is, after all, a third of the purchase price of the calculator! This decision might seem sensible – but it is missing the point. The real question in both cases is whether it is worth 20 minutes of your time to save $5 on the calculator – and the answer should be the same no matter what the original price.

Thaler speculated that for most consumers, our gain and loss functions have diminishing sensitivity. This means that we perceive the gap between $10 and $20 as much bigger than the gap between $1,000 and $1,010 – even though the absolute difference is exactly the same.

And a new paper from Mina Mahmoudi, an economics lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, adds to our understanding of this shaky decision-making. Mahmoudi suggests that when we approach gains and losses, it sometimes makes sense to think in terms of differences (the absolute amount), but at other times, a ratio approach (the change as a proportion of the total) pays off. She argues that both kinds of thinking can be necessary, so we very reasonably develop and apply both types. The problem is that we are prone to misapplying the two types of thinking – exactly as we do in the jacket and calculator problem.

Interestingly, the idea gives us a perspective on why we are so happy to splurge on credit cards: research shows that credit card spending leaves us more likely to buy things at a higher price, make more impulse purchases and even give larger tips. MIT economics professor, Drazen Prelec, argues that credit card spending activates the reward centre of our brain, numbing the pain of an expensive purchase. He quips that “if you pay with a credit card you take an aspirin”.

But ratio-difference thinking might come into play, too. When we pay with a credit card, we don’t truly face up to the cost of spending until the bill arrives later that month. By that time, each individual purchase is just one of many items on a much larger bill: apply ‘ratio thinking’, and that impulse purchase doesn’t look too bad. Unfortunately, it is ‘difference thinking’ that matters.