Next week’s economics: 7-11 November

The Halifax house price index kicks off the week on 7 November. House prices decreased only marginally in September – but since then, we have seen mortgage market turmoil and forecasts signalling house prices drops of up to 15 per cent. But amid the chaos, Halifax urges calm: property prices have risen by around 23 per cent since the start of the pandemic, and it advises that any price falls must be viewed in this context.

UK trade figures are released on 11 November. The heavy impact of natural gas prices saw the value of imports rise more than the value of exports last month. The pound has recovered ground since it reached a record low of $1.03 in September, but has lost 16 per cent against the dollar over the past 12 months. In theory, a weak pound should render UK exports more price competitive. But with many UK products reliant on inputs (and energy) sourced from overseas, a depreciation boost is likely to be offset by high imported input costs. The trade deficit is expected to widen from last month’s figure of -£7.1bn in the months ahead.

The 11th also sees Q3 GDP preliminary estimates released. Consensus estimates imply a -0.25 per cent drop – which could mark the first step towards a winter recession. But when growth is so close to zero, marginal data revisions can make a disproportionate difference. Take Q2 GDP figures: these were recently revised from -0.1 to 0.2 per cent, allaying UK recession fears. For now.