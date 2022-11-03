/
Shares I love: CVS

CVS looks well placed to benefit from its market position even in a more challenged economic environment
November 3, 2022
  • CVS has reported strong financial results and has several growth drivers
  • There has been an increase in pets since the onset of Covid-19 and working from home in 2020

Chris McVey, co-manager of FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund (GB00BG47Q663), explains why he invests in Aim-listed integrated veterinary services provider CVS (CVSG).

"Looking outside of the FTSE 100 leads you to a significant number of very exciting, market leading businesses in areas of the economy which benefit from solid demand profiles - even in more challenged economic times.

