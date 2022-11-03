/
Shares I love: Ferrari

Ferrari is a well known brand with enviable pricing power and a loyal customer base
November 3, 2022

Ferrari is increasing its offering in emerging markets

It will launch an electric car in 2025

The company can price its products at a premium to competitors

Zehrid Osmani, head of the global long-term unconstrained team at Martin Currie and manager of funds including Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Long Term Unconstrained (IE00BYT1LL98), explains why he invests in car maker Ferrari (IT:RACE)

"In the highly cyclical auto industry, Ferrari opens up a long-term investment opportunity with a well known brand, enviable pricing power and loyal customer base built on a strong franchise. Many of its cars sell out before production even begins.

