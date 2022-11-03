The Aim 100 2022: 50 to 41

50. MP Evans

A surging palm oil price has produced booming revenues at MP Evans (MPE) over the past couple of years. In half-year results published in September, the Indonesian-focused producer achieved a 43 per cent uplift in its average mill-gate crude palm oil price to $1,035 (£893) per tonne, the pricing environment this year benefiting from the vegetable oil supply crunch stemming from the invasion of Ukraine. But there have been other positive developments behind the headlines – the company is on track to have the ability to produce all of its own crop and has also moved into a net cash position.

Aside from the vagaries of Indonesian government taxation, changes to which this year have done little to hurt MP Evans, the main bear point hanging over the sector is the environmental damage linked with production. The company is relatively open about these issues – it acknowledges that “as an industry, palm oil is one of those associated with cutting down tropical rainforest and destroying the habitat of endangered species”. This hasn’t stopped consumer demand for the oil, which is found in everything from shampoo to cookies, booming.