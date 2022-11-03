/
Today's Markets: Fed holds the line, BoE dovish jumbo hike

The fed hike interest rates another 75bps last night with the Bank of England following suit today
November 3, 2022

Higher peak, slower pace: stocks tumbled, and the dollar raced higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75bps and signalled the ultimate peak for interest rates will be higher than previously thought.  

Market reaction was initially positive for risk, with the following line in statement regarded as dovish: “In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.” It very clearly that the Fed wants to slow down a bit to see what it’s done so far. 

In the presser, Powell said that at some point it will become appropriate to slow pace of hikes, and that point may come as soon as December. But then he started to sound hawkish. There was a very clear reaction in the market to Powell saying “data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than expected”. So, a higher terminal rate, and higher for longer seemed to be the message. In other words, we will down slow but no pivot, Powell stressing the “need for ongoing rate increases... ground left to cover... it is very premature to be thinking about pausing". Markets ultimately took it as hawkish and risk took a hit.

