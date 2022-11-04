/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: European stocks rise ahead of NFP, China reopening chatter abounds

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: European stocks rise ahead of NFP, China reopening chatter abounds
November 4, 2022

 

  • Equities firm in Europe after Asian positivity overnight
  • US stocks more subdued
  • Sterling, euro pull back

Stocks are firmer in early trading in Europe, following from another strong session in Asia. The Hang Seng rallied a further 5 per cent, with the Shanghai Composite Index up more than 2 per cent on fresh chatter that China is looking at ditching its zero covid policies. Beijing says a press conference will follow tomorrow... oil trading firmer this morning on this and basic materials are leading the gains in European trade.  The risk is that this is all just a lot of puff and hot air.

FTSE leaders at the open showing a clear China bias. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data