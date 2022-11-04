Today's Markets: European stocks rise ahead of NFP, China reopening chatter abounds

Equities firm in Europe after Asian positivity overnight

US stocks more subdued

Sterling, euro pull back

Stocks are firmer in early trading in Europe, following from another strong session in Asia. The Hang Seng rallied a further 5 per cent, with the Shanghai Composite Index up more than 2 per cent on fresh chatter that China is looking at ditching its zero covid policies. Beijing says a press conference will follow tomorrow... oil trading firmer this morning on this and basic materials are leading the gains in European trade. The risk is that this is all just a lot of puff and hot air.

FTSE leaders at the open showing a clear China bias.