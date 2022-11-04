Today's Markets: European stocks rise ahead of NFP, China reopening chatter abounds

- Equities firm in Europe after Asian positivity overnight
- US stocks more subdued
- Sterling, euro pull back
Stocks are firmer in early trading in Europe, following from another strong session in Asia. The Hang Seng rallied a further 5 per cent, with the Shanghai Composite Index up more than 2 per cent on fresh chatter that China is looking at ditching its zero covid policies. Beijing says a press conference will follow tomorrow... oil trading firmer this morning on this and basic materials are leading the gains in European trade. The risk is that this is all just a lot of puff and hot air.
FTSE leaders at the open showing a clear China bias.