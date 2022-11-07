Slowing economy didn't cause the tech rout

For investors that have been living under a rock, the last 12 months has seen the biggest fall for technology companies since the dot com bubble. Meta Platforms (US:META) is down 73 per cent, Alphabet (US:GOOGL) 42 per cent, Microsoft (US:MSFT) 35 per cent and Amazon (US:AMZN) 46 per cent. Chip designer Nvidia (US:NVDA) is also down by half and Tesla (US:TSLA) has fallen 47 per cent. You can go on. The only major company that has shown resilience is Apple (US:AAPL), which has fallen just 8 per cent.

All these companies, in some shape or form, promise to define our future. Meta wants to connect us in a virtual world, Google is pioneering in AI and Tesla envisions everyone driving in automated electric vehicles. At the beginning of 2021, the market had bought into all these visions. Tesla was trading a PE ratio of 315, Meta (at the time known as Facebook) was 27 and Google’s was at 30. At these prices, investors were expecting substantial future growth.