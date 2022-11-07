Today's Markets: Bulls wrestle for control as China squashes reopening hopes

Stocks edge into positive territory despite ongoing rate uncertainty

China reopening hopes stall

Eyes on US mid-term elections

Tale of the tape: European stocks rallied last week with a strong finish on Friday. US stock markets rose Friday but edged lower over the week, with the Vix also lower. After the Fed raised rates and sounded hawkish, labour market data on Friday painted a mixed picture. Bulls were keen to look at the 3.7 per cent unemployment rate rather than the 261k jobs added for the month. China reopening hopes helped to lift sentiment last week also – a factor to consider after the country said it’s not reviewing its zero covid policy – that news over the weekend saw the dollar gap higher this morning in Asian trade and took the shine off European indices in early trade on Monday, though early losses were swiftly trimmed and we had some green on the boards by 08:30. European stock indices were broadly higher within the first hour of trade and the early gains for the dollar quickly erased as the European session got underway. The bulls are wrestling for control and winning but still a bear market rally.

Reopening in China is still something to keep an eye on; GS were out with a note over the weekend saying Chinese equities could jump 20 per cent on expected loosening of covid rules in Q1 2023. Data this morning showed Chinese exports registered their first decline since May 2020.