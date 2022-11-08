/
Argentex gains momentum as sterling slides

Clients seeking shelter from currency chaos gave the forex services provider a boost in its first half
November 8, 2022
  • Slight fall in operating margins was already flagged
  • Cash position growing stronger

Volatility in currency markets has been an undeniable boon for Argentex (AGFX). Total assets on the company’s balance sheet increased by 123 per cent in the six months to the end of September. Although the driving force was an increase in derivative financial assets, which was largely offset by a corresponding growth in liabilities, the company also reported an “increase in collateral required by our counterparties”. 

