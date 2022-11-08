Getting growth right

Sunak has a long-held aversion to the kind of low tax, high spending stimulus that characterised Trussonomics A focus on long-run growth looks likely for now – but don’t rule out tax cuts in the future

Economics students learn that there are two ‘kinds’ of economic growth. In the short run, growth can be triggered by an increase in the economy's aggregate demand. This kind of short-run growth can boost a flagging economy and get it working closer to full capacity again.

In the long run, growth comes from boosting an economy’s productive capacity. This kind of ‘potential growth’ is achieved by increasing capital stocks, a larger working population, raising labour productivity, technological improvements or even discovering new raw materials. In theory, long-run growth pays a double dividend: by increasing the capacity of the economy it makes it less prone to overheating – reducing inflationary pressures, too.