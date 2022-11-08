The multi-asset funds throwing off income

At a turbulent time for income investing, multi-asset funds still serve as an option

We look at the names paying out this year, and what their success can teach us

Income investors have had their fair share of highs and lows since the start of the pandemic. 2020 saw a swathe of dividend cuts in the equity space, but many alternative asset classes powered ahead with reliable payouts. More recently, the tables seem to have turned once again: equity dividends have recovered pretty well from the 2020 lows for the time being, while alternatives have taken a hit on the back of rising bond yields. Those hunting for yield would do well to be nimble, or at least well diversified.

With that in mind it’s worth asking how well multi-asset funds have fared on the income front this year. While not necessarily the first choice for a self-directed investor, they might form a useful core for an income portfolio or provide inspiration for your own picks. As an indication of how multi-asset income funds have performed, we have looked at the open-ended portfolios from relevant sectors that would have generated the most income in 2022 as of early November, had you invested a £10,000 lump sum at the end of 2021. As our sample shows, there are still many different ways to build such a portfolio.