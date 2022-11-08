Today's Markets: Donald Trump revival as midterms kick off?

Eyes on US mi-term elections

S&P rallies

UK retail sales slowing

… some folks inherit star-spangled eyes

Hoo, they send you down to war, Lord

And when you ask 'em, "How much should we give?"

Hoo, they only answer, "More, more, more, more"

Could this be the theme for a Donald Trump Revival? War in Ukraine is costing a lot and some Republicans are getting tired… Many Trump-endorsed candidates are questioning spending ever more on Ukraine when infrastructure at home is so poor. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” the former president said. Will he make a return, or was he just geeing up the party faithful? Trump, currently the bookies’ favourite to win the White House in 2024, was speaking at a rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections, which take place today.