Energy windfall taxes – where to from here?

The energy windfall tax looks to be working as intended – in a time of extraordinary profits for energy companies but straightened circumstances for everyone else, those with high cash flows are upping their contribution to UK’s state coffers.

But that may not be enough: in the upcoming autumn statement, prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are reportedly considering hiking the windfall tax to 30 per cent from 25 per cent and extending it from around 2025 to 2028.

The September quarter company updates showed the tax would bring in significant added tax revenues this year – BP (BP.) forecast its 2022 contribution to be $800mn (£694mn), while Harbour Energy (HBR) will pay an extra $400mn in tax through the scheme, which has been in place since May. Shell (SHEL) will not pay any extra tax given its capital spending, although it will do so next year.