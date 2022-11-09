Today's Markets: Republicans labour to gridlock, Senate race still winnable

US mid-terms result in the balance

Dollar dips a little

Zhengzhou covid cases a concern

A red wave it is not. Republican hopes for a clean sweep of the House and Senate were dealt a severe blow as Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman secured Pennsylvania, a key bellwether for the presidential election in two years. Other Senate battleground seats remain too close to call as of send time, but the GOP is on course to secure the House of Representatives. The Republicans can still take control of the Senate by winning Georgia and Nevada; the former could yet go to a run-off if neither candidate gets 50 per cent. Remember, the Senate is currently 50-50 and the Democrats only have control by virtue of the Vice-President's casting vote. Trump-backed JD Vance took Ohio.

Still, it’s a good night for the Republicans but it’s not the big wave they’d hoped for. Against this, and in a possible blow for Donald Trump, the success for DeSantis in Florida underlines his credentials to run for the White House.