Twitter and Netflix both squeezing users for cash

Netflix ad-supported platform potentially more profitable than the basic plan

Musk turns away from ad revenue as it turns company into subscriber service

Platforms are increasingly turning to a combination of advertising and subscription revenue to squeeze as much cash flow as possible out of their businesses. Rising interest rates means tech media companies are becoming more conscious about monetisation and less concerned with sheer growth, while money-conscious consumers will be able to save a few pounds a month by sitting through ads.

In the past week, Twitter’s new chief executive Elon Musk has decided to ask users to pay $8 (£7) a month for blue tick verification, as 'blue ticks' are a status symbol on the platform. Users could decide not to pay but Musk said that standard accounts would be pushed down the feed by the algorithm, cutting accounts' exposure. This comes at the same time as many advertisers have turned away from Twitter following Musk's takeover.