BlackRock extends proxy voting scheme to retail investors

BlackRock opens up proxy voting to investors in some of its funds

Scheme should be available for 2023

UK investors will be able to vote the underlying shares they hold via select BlackRock funds next year as part of a scheme seeking to “democratise participation in the financial markets”. But shareholders will have to sign up themselves, checking with the partner company in the scheme if their holdings are included.

BlackRock’s 'voting choice' programme, already available to institutional investors for the last year, will be rolled out to investors in “select UK mutual funds” in time for the upcoming 2023 proxy voting season. The scheme will enable investors in certain funds to vote on motions at investee companies.

Proxymity, a firm specialising in digital investor communications, is working with BlackRock on the scheme. As part of the process the firm will ask a broker or investment platform to identify how many units an interested investor has in a relevant fund, and then create a login that should enable the individual to cast their votes.

However, the platform or investor would need to first contact Proxymity rather than having the firm prompt them to take part in a vote. “The success of the product depends on the number of people who want to use it,” said Dean Little, the firm’s chief executive.

Enabling investors to vote a fund's underlying shares should dent some of the criticism levelled at passives, that such funds cannot engage with investee companies in the way their active counterparts can. The voting choice programme is generally focused on index trackers, although the list of affected funds affected by the scheme is yet to be announced.