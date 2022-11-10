Glastonbury raises prices as Amazon holds the line

Technology companies are lowering prices or expanding their services to attract new customers. As real-world experiences are made more expensive by rising energy prices and labour shortages, consumers are being tempted into the digital world with lowered subscription rates and an increasing number of deals.

Last Sunday morning at 9am, over 2 million people logged onto their computers in the hope of getting a Glastonbury ticket. Clearly the rise in prices didn't deter too many people from trying their luck. The cost was £335 this year, up 26 per cent from when tickets last went on sale in 2019. The festival has always tried to keep prices as low as possible to attract a younger more economically diverse crowd, but even it needs to break even. Organiser Emily Eavis blamed inflation: “we have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the cost of running this vast show,” she said.

Coincidentally, the same week Amazon (US:AMZN) announced it would increase the number of songs available through its Prime Subscription from 2 million to 100 million, and made it an ad-free service. Amazon increased the Prime subscription by 13 per cent in September. It still only costs £8.99 a month in the UK. This is cheaper than a Spotify subscription. Yet Amazon provides all the music anyone would need, sports and movies and free shipping for many items on the website.