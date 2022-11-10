Making the link

Think it has been a bad year for UK equities? Just be thankful, you might have money tied up in gilt-edged stock. And, if you did have money in plain-vanilla gilts, be grateful even for that – you might be invested in the index-linked variety.

Of course, it’s not meant to be like this. The whole point of investing in UK government-backed index-linked gilts is that they are meant to be an all-weather home for capital. In particular – and as their name suggests – they offer protection against investors’ most insidious enemy, inflation. They do this by dint of their structure, in the process removing a gaping unknown from any investor’s calculus – how much to allow for the erosion of purchasing power when assessing likely investment returns.

Well, yes, most of the time index-linked gilts do just that. But most of the time isn’t all of it and, when a gaggle of black swans hoves into view, even the most plausible investment theory takes a ducking. Thus, in the past year or so, a sequence of supply constraints courtesy of, first, Covid shutdowns and then that nice Mr Putin, followed by the UK-centric effect of Trussonomics, conspired to give gilts a soaking. But, for those holding index-linked stocks, the experience must have seemed more like waterboarding.

Table 1 shows the salient facts, using price data for two exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track indices for conventional gilts and index-linked gilts. The surprise is that the best and worst 12-month percentage changes for the index-linked gilts fund are more extreme than those for the conventional gilts ETF. As this year has developed, for both asset classes bad has got progressively nastier and the index-linked fund has endured seven consecutive months of prices falls worse than 10 per cent year on year. These are the only seven 10 per cent-plus falls in all of the 110 months under review and each successive fall was worse than the previous one. It is safe to say that, in the 40 years or so index-linked gilts have been around, they have not endured a more miserable period.

TABLE 1: LINKERS VERSUS CONVENTIONALS % change on 12 months (2013-22) iShares Core UK Gilts iShares Index-Linked Gilts Best 14 25 Worst -26 -37 Average 1 3 St'd Dev'n (%) 8 11 +1 St Dev (%) 8 14 -1 St Dev (%) -7 -7 12-month periods 110 110 Falls of over 10% 7 7 1 every 'x' years 1.3 1.3 Source: iShares

As to why, we can blame human nature for this torture by index-linking. It is all very well to say that ‘linkers’ remove the inflation risk from a security’s returns so, therefore, their price movements should be subdued. But index-linked gilts are not ‘granny bonds’, the inflation-linked savings certificates the government issued from 1975 until 2010. Their ‘prices’ didn’t move because granny bonds weren’t tradeable. Index-linked gilts are tradeable and, as such, exposed to all the follies that manic punters can throw at them.

Besides, those punters aren’t trading the current level of inflation. They already know what that is. They trade expected inflation ‘x’ years into the future. So when they fear – for good reasons or bad – that in, say, two years’ time inflation will be running at 6 per cent rather than the benign 2 per cent they have been used to pricing in for oh-so-long, then prices have to adjust by falling dramatically. There is no other way and it does not matter that ultimately the inflation rate that transpires will be factored into both the dividends and the principal that is repaid.

It is a fact of life that, when inflation rises, punters want higher real returns to compensate for extra risk and they can only achieve that if they buy cheaper than before. A real return – ie, in excess of inflation – of even 1 per cent or so for a government-backed bond might be fine when inflation is subdued. But when it is exceeding expectations, then real returns have to be higher. That is also why, for instance, the Treasury could get away with issuing index-linked stock with coupons (the interest rate) of as little as an eighth of a percent in recent years. In contrast, when inflation expectations were higher, coupons regularly needed to be 2 per cent-plus. For example, the stock with the highest coupon of all the linkers, Treasury 4.125 per cent 2030, was issued way back in mid-1992 when the UK inflation rate had been challenging 10 per cent only a year so earlier. Days of higher coupons – in line with higher interest rates – are most likely set to return.

Yet, after their worst seven months on record, it is almost inevitable that thoughts turn to the idea that index-linked stocks may now be cheap, just as we recently discussed in relation to the conventional variety (‘The case for gilts, IC 21 October 2022). However, one particular difficulty affects the assessment of linkers. This is that data on the likely returns offered by them are both inaccessible and, frankly, unreliable.

Partly, this is because it’s a bit more complex calculating the yield to maturity on an index-linked stock than on a conventional one. The aim is to calculate a ‘real’ yield, one which removes inflation’s effects from the outcome. To do this, it is necessary, first, to factor into the maths a guess for the rate at which the value of dividends and the principal will rise. Then the assumed inflation rate must be subtracted from the nominal return obtained. True, one could assume an inflation rate of zero, but that might be a bit unrealistic.

More specifically, data providers don’t specify the assumed inflation rate they factor into their sums to calculate the redemption yield. As a result, some odd numbers crop up. Take, for example, the Treasury 4.125 per cent 2030 stock just mentioned. One data provider regularly used by Investors’ Chronicle suggests its current redemption yield is 4.1 per cent – pretty darn wonderful, you might think. However, go to the website for Tradeweb, which supplies gilts prices to the UK Debt Management Office, and the yield is minus 0.2 per cent. That’s a big difference. So which is right?

Hard to say since we don’t know the inflation assumptions behind the respective outputs. The solution may be to calculate our own redemption yields, which isn’t difficult thanks to computer spreadsheets. The results are shown in Table 2 dealing with Treasury 0.125 per cent 2026. This is a convenient example since the stock matures in 3½ years so only requires nine inputs to get a result.

TABLE 2: CALCULATING REDEMPTION YIELDS 0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2026 Cash flows Amounts (£) Date 3% inflation 5% inflation Purchase 04-Nov-22 -139.49 -139.49 Dividend 22-Mar-23 0.084 0.085 Dividend 22-Sep-23 0.086 0.087 Dividend 22-Mar-24 0.087 0.090 Dividend 22-Sep-24 0.088 0.092 Dividend 22-Mar-25 0.090 0.094 Dividend 22-Sep-25 0.091 0.096 Div'd & redemption 22-Mar-26 148.512 158.269 Yield to maturity -1.10% -1.25% Source: UK Debt Management Office, Investors' Chronicle

The good news is that factoring in inflation of 3 per cent or 5 per cent produces yields not far from the one provided by Tradeweb for this bond. The bad news – obviously – is that, even with today’s comparatively depressed prices, the yield is still negative. It prompts the thought, why on earth would an investor put capital into stocks such as these expecting to make a loss 3½ years down the line?

One answer would be because a small loss might be better than a bigger loss that might be sustained elsewhere. Another possibility is that the outcome will be better than the spreadsheet suggests because, in effect, higher inflation rates than 3 per cent or 5 per cent are already baked into the dividends due in the next year or so since inflation is currently motoring at 10 per cent. It also helps that returns on index-linked gilts are still tied to the retail price index, whose maths produces a higher inflation rate than the officially-approved consumer price index.

Besides prices may not be too far from generating acceptable real returns. If the price of Treasury 0.125 per cent 2026 drops just 7 per cent to £130 that would produce real redemption yields of almost 1 per cent. And that, one might argue, is within the margin for error in all investment reckonings. It is in that spirit that Table 3 is shown – a rundown of the major index-linked gilts in issue. Just one more bearish shove and most will offer low-risk attractions, at least if they are run to maturity.