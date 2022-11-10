More stealth please, less austerity

The Bank of England (BoE) put us all on notice months ago that a recession was on the way. It presented a fresh analysis of this expectation last week, tied to the trajectory of base rates. If the bleaker of the BoE’s new scenarios comes to pass, where the base rate rises to 5.25 per cent, the coming period of economic decline could be the longest on record – lasting two years and shrinking the economy by 3 per cent.

In this forecast, inflation, projected to pick up to around 11 per cent by the end of this year, should surrender completely, falling to zero in three years’ time. However, the BoE doesn’t think taking rates to this level will be necessary – a softer peak in the region of 4 per cent is much more likely. This, it says, would squeeze inflation and drive it back down to the 2 per cent rate by 2024.

So with the BoE fully squared up to inflation, and with monetary policy and recession likely to dampen down some of the forces behind price rises and falling energy prices helping too, the question has to be asked: can the government now afford to take its foot off the austerity accelerator? Prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt face a tough challenge – the whole raison d’etre of this new cabinet is to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and to grapple with costly rising debt. There will be no throwing money onto the inflation bonfire as their predecessors did, but in proving their fiscal credentials – through public spending cuts, ripping up plans for investment, increasing the tax take and removing incentives to invest – they may tip us faster and deeper into a bleak place. Real austerity is a growth killer.