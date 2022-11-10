Stalling economies

The idea of an economic stall speed is attractive

In reality, it’s hard to know when to put our foot on the economic accelerator

In 1949, economist Bill Phillips created a machine to model the British economy. Phillips used water to represent the flow of money through the economic system and a series of valves could be opened and closed to represent changes to interest rates, savings and investments. Countless economics students watched the water ebb, flow and gradually settle – with the right inputs, the economy could be engineered to reach a stable equilibrium.

Thinking of the economy as a machine is tempting: it suggests that economic performance is something ultimately predictable, understandable and – best of all – controllable, if only we have the right ‘engineers’. Perhaps this explains the enduring appeal of economic ‘stall speeds’.