Today's Markets: Crypto slumps, US inflation ahead

It all goes to nought: FTX and Binance had the feel of two drunks propping each other up. Well now one seems to have sobered up a bit and can’t get away fast enough. Binance has walked away from the deal to rescue FTX as quickly as you can say ‘due diligence’. Was Binance just buying time to offload more of the FTT token? Sam Bankman-Fried looks less like the new JP Morgan and more like the new Ken Lay. This is yet another disaster for crypto markets and underscores the extreme riskiness of these so-called ‘assets’. I saw a good joke on Twitter... if it’s a liability that is negative does that make it an asset? Anyway, as I have consistently said, these are Ponzi schemes and Ponzi schemes only ever end one way. Venture Capital firm Sequoia Capital is marking its $210m investment in FTX to zero. The US Department of Justice and SEC have begun investigations into the sudden collapse of the FTX exchange. Remember, exchanges shouldn’t have this kind of risk… but this is the wild west and it’s empire built on sand. Or it’s an empire built on anyone anywhere being able to create ‘money’. There is a reason only the government is allowed to do this. It goes back to basic principles of assigning value to something – just because you spend a thousand pounds burning down the forest doesn’t mean the ashes are worth anything. It’s noteworthy that amid all this carnage gold has traded smartly higher.

Binance said: “As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.” The effect on crypto markets was immediate. Bitcoin plunged below $16lk for the first time in two years and others fell sharply before bouncing back this morning. Kind of market where late shorts might get punished so be careful.

Direct read across was obvious for certain outlier stocks like MicroStrategy (US: MSTR), which holds 130,000 Bitcoins, with a carrying value of $1.99 billion. On the conference call earlier this month the company said the "low watermark" for Bitcoin was approximately $17,600. Take another $2k off that and you get some heavier impairment charges. MSTR exec chairman and founder Michael Saylor had this to say… No, me neither. Shares tumbled 20 per cent, whilst Coinbase (US: COIN) declined 10 per cent and Robinhood (US: HOOD) fell almost 14 per cent.