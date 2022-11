Profit forecasts maintained

Stock levels lower

Back in May, discount chain B&M European Value Retail (BME) warned of a potential margin squeeze as a result of the darkening economic backdrop. This fear has now materialised: the group’s UK adjusted Ebitda margin has decreased by almost three percentage points to 10.6 per cent. This is largely a result of markdowns, as the retailer tried to sell seasonal stock – particularly in the gardening section.