How Twitter trolls can move markets

Twitter's $8 verification experiment took billions off pharma giant Eli Lilly's market cap. Can corporations still trust the platform with their reputations?
How Twitter trolls can move markets
November 14, 2022
  • Shares in three major insulin makers tumble following spoof tweet
  • Eli Lilly withdraws all ads from the social media site

Nothing makes a pharmaceutical company’s share price plunge like a bit of negative publicity. Investors in the sector normally need to watch out for disappointing clinical trial results or class action lawsuits. But as of last week, they have a new driver of volatility to be aware of: the newly-emboldened Twitter troll. 

On 10 November, an account with the username @EliLillyandCo tweeted: “We are excited to announce insulin is free now”. At first glance, there was nothing to suggest this was anything less than an official corporate announcement – the account was accompanied by a photo of Lilly’s logo and Twitter’s blue check mark. 

