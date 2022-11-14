Today's Markets: Quit paying attention to pace and start paying attention to the endpoint

Big shift

There has been a noticeable shift in the market following last week’s inflation reading in the US, with investors turning increasingly risk-on, piling back into tech and speculative names, with the dollar pulling back in support. The S&P 500 finished the week up 5.9 per cent, its best week since June, while the Nasdaq Composite rose more than 8 per cent for its strongest weekly advance since March and the Vix declined to its lowest since August. ARK Innovation fund jumped 24 per cent in two days, whilst shares in mega-cap tech also rallied strongly from oversold levels in the wake of the earnings surprises. European stock markets also posted their best week since March, though the FTSE 100 ended the week on a bit of a soft note, partly on the stronger pound and partly because the London market, due to its defensive, dividend/value make-up and lack of growth/tech making it a bit of a safe haven this year, lost a bit of lustre as investors turned more risk-on.

Still a ways to go