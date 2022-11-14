Will high mortgage rates sway the Bank of England?

After a period of low interest rates, hikes are causing a mortgage affordability shock Will this force central banks to surrender in their battle against inflation?

Last week, Deutsche Bank analysts came up with a neat new way of showing the impact of soaring interest rates on US housing affordability: they calculated the house price that a US consumer could afford if they had a 20 per cent deposit and could spend $2,500 per month on repayments.

Thanks to rock-bottom mortgage rates in late 2020, prices were high but affordability was “cheap”: a consumer in this position could manage a house worth $700,000. But sharply rising interest rates mean that the same consumer could afford a house worth just £450,000 today – a drop of around 40 per cent in less than a year. Deutsche Bank Research Strategist Jim Reid notes that this turnaround “surely now leaves US house prices very vulnerable if rates stay high”.

It is a similar picture on this side of the pond. Research from Pantheon Macroeconomics suggests that if (and it's a big if), interest rates peak at 4 per cent next year, effective mortgage rates will rise sharply, as the chart shows. The average borrower with a 75 per cent LTV mortgage would see their monthly repayments soar to £1,453 from £860 in 2020. With many buyers failing affordability tests – and even more reluctant to shoulder high monthly payments – Pantheon Macroeconomics anticipates that UK house prices will fall by 8 per cent.

Things could be even worse if interest rates rise as high as market pricing suggests. The Bank of England (BoE) cautioned last week that though it “can make no promises about future interest rates”, the Bank Rate is unlikely to rise as high as the 5.25 per cent currently priced in by financial markets. It could be close, though: Capital Economics still expect rates to peak at 5 per cent next year.

Deutsche Bank’s Reid argues that the BoE now seems “very nervous about house prices'”, and governor Andrew Bailey was at pains to stress that “rates on new fixed-term mortgages should not need to rise as they have done”. How heavily are mortgage affordability concerns weighing on the Bank? Reid argues that rather than being in an era of fiscal dominance, we might actually be in an area of “mortgage dominance”, where the destabilising influence of falling house prices forces central banks to abandon their inflation fight.

But Huw Pill, chief economist at the BoW, argued at the UBS conference last week that we often put the housing market “on a pedestal” as a channel of monetary policy transmission. After all, many of us have a personal stake in it, and can find ourselves prone to overstating its influence. The mortgage market has also changed significantly over the past 10 years: today, only 30 percent of households have a mortgage, and of those, over 80 per cent are on a fixed rate deal. Just 7 per cent of the stock of fixed rate mortgages matures every quarter, meaning that the impact of higher interest rates will be felt gradually – at first.

Goldman Sachs analysts have singled out the UK economy as at “greater risk of a meaningful rise in mortgage delinquency rates”, thanks to the “shorter duration of UK mortgages, our more negative economic outlook, and the greater sensitivity of default rates to downturns”. The Bank is also well aware of the risks that rising mortgage rates present. The November monetary report noted that based on evidence from previous cycles, households might choose to cut back on consumption in the face of higher mortgage payments, representing a “downside for growth”.

While the government faces the spectre of a general election in two years' time, the Bank’s independence means that it is free to make unpopular decisions in its quest to bring the inflation rate back down to 2 per cent. But even if the Bank can withstand howls of pain from the public, it won’t be able to ignore the impact on the economy.