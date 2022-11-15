Alternative proteins leaving investors queasy

Investors seem to have had their fill of meat and dairy replacement products as demand looks to have peaked for oat milk and pea protein-based chicken. But a related sector, "cellular agriculture", is pushing to become the main recipient of funding.

Venture capital backing for meat and dairy replacement products slumped by 80 per cent in the third quarter, as slowing sales collided with a much tighter funding environment.

Globally, $493mn (£419mn) of venture funding went into “alternative protein” providers, a slump from $2.5bn in the same quarter last year, according to Pitchbook. The average deal size also slid to just under $10mn, from $26mn a year earlier. Part of this is due to waning investments by venture capital firms more generally, which fell by 53 per cent in the quarter to $81bn, according to Crunchbase.