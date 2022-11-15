/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Alternative proteins leaving investors queasy

A tighter venture capital market and falling sales have cooled interest in meat substitutes
Alternative proteins leaving investors queasy
November 15, 2022

Investors seem to have had their fill of meat and dairy replacement products as demand looks to have peaked for oat milk and pea protein-based chicken. But a related sector, "cellular agriculture", is pushing to become the main recipient of funding. 

Venture capital backing for meat and dairy replacement products slumped by 80 per cent in the third quarter, as slowing sales collided with a much tighter funding environment. 

Globally, $493mn (£419mn) of venture funding went into “alternative protein” providers, a slump from $2.5bn in the same quarter last year, according to Pitchbook. The average deal size also slid to just under $10mn, from $26mn a year earlier. Part of this is due to waning investments by venture capital firms more generally, which fell by 53 per cent in the quarter to $81bn, according to Crunchbase.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data