BT faces down 'altnet' threat

BT Equinox 2 wholesale pricing strategy being reviewed by Ofcom

Consumer prices being increased to offset inflationary pressures

BT’s (BT) dominant national broadband provider, Openreach, is facing multiple challenges but has a plan to “kill” its new competition in the internet space and cut costs further to hold on to profitability.

This comes as rising inflation is pushing up costs and encouraging its engineers to go on strike, cutting its line installation rates. Meanwhile, BT is facing increasing competition from up to a hundred alternative networks (altnets) across the country that are in some cases backed by institutional investors and keen to cut prices to build market share.