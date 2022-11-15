/
BT faces down 'altnet' threat

The telecoms company is reportedly planning on cutting prices to attract more wholesale customers to Openreach, while ‘altnets’ are trying to move in on its territory
November 15, 2022
  • BT Equinox 2 wholesale pricing strategy being reviewed by Ofcom
  • Consumer prices being increased to offset inflationary pressures

BT’s (BT) dominant national broadband provider, Openreach, is facing multiple challenges but has a plan to “kill” its new competition in the internet space and cut costs further to hold on to profitability. 

This comes as rising inflation is pushing up costs and encouraging its engineers to go on strike, cutting its line installation rates. Meanwhile, BT is facing increasing competition from up to a hundred alternative networks (altnets) across the country that are in some cases backed by institutional investors and keen to cut prices to build market share. 

