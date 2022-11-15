How cheap is Scottish Mortgage?

Scottish Mortgage continues to look cheap – but potentially for good reason

Is a long-term opportunity in the making for patient investors?

Growth investors have tended to argue that their investee companies are holding up well operationally despite the severe share price falls of the last year. However, a grim third-quarter earnings season for the US tech majors has put that belief to the test, from Meta Systems (US:META) reporting a decline in revenues to worries about slowing growth for the cloud computing divisions of Amazon (US:AMZN) and Microsoft (US:MSFT). With a recession seemingly on the cards, contrarians should ask what’s really priced in for anything 'cheap'.

So we turn to Scottish Mortgage (SMT), the investment trust that has eased up on its exposure to US big tech in recent years but nevertheless serves as a high-octane play on disruptive companies in growth sectors. The trust’s shares have definitely looked cheap by certain metrics: they traded at a 7 per cent discount to portfolio net asset value (NAV) on 9 November, still much wider than the 3.9 per cent average for the preceding 12 months. The trust has also featured in one of our Alpha service’s recent investment trust reports, which identify trusts enjoying recent share price momentum but looking 'cheap' relative to their own history.