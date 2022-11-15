Next week’s economics: 14-18 November

The government’s hotly anticipated fiscal statement will be revealed on Thursday 17 November. The release, postponed from 31 October, has also been rebranded an ‘Autumn Statement’ – perhaps in an attempt to distance it from the turmoil that followed Truss’s 'mini' Budget. This won’t be the only difference: the government is expected to announce a fiscal tightening of up to £50bn by 2026/27, and is set to introduce a number of spending cuts to help plug the government’s fiscal hole.

Delaying the fiscal statement has given the government breathing space as it mulls over difficult spending decisions. And it may have given public finances breathing space, too: Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts use up-to-date figures, and will now be based on more favourable gas price and gilt yield figures from early November.

The Office for National Statistics release the latest UK labour market update on 15 November. The unemployment picture is relatively rosy: last month’s unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent marked another post-1970s low. But the positive headline figures belie some more worrying trends. Inactivity rates remain high, and the number of people out of work because of long-term sickness has soared, likely due in part to long NHS waiting lists. It is hard to escape the conclusion that the figure will only increase as the heath service faces increased pressures this winter.