Not so cheap any more

Lowest-cost grocery prices are soaring

But this doesn’t necessarily mean that we will buy less of them

According to the IFS, inflation for the poorest tenth of households hit 14 per cent in October, significantly above the (already eye-watering) 10 per cent rate facing the richest decile. Though the headline rate of inflation gives us an indication of how much the price of a basket of common products is increasing, each household experiences its own inflation rate depending on which of those products it buys. Poorer households, who devote more of their spending to energy and food, currently find themselves particularly squeezed.

Recent experimental data from the ONS aimed to get a handle on how rising food prices are impacting the poorest households by tracking the price of the lowest-cost grocery items. Results showed that prices of the cheapest items had increased by around 17 per cent over the past 12 months – higher than the official measure of food and drink inflation of 15 per cent. But as my chart shows, some products saw far steeper increases: the price of tea bags rose by 46 per cent over the course of the year, pasta by 60 per cent, and vegetable oil by a whopping 65 per cent.