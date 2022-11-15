Profits fall at Speedy Hire

Strong revenue growth

Margins under pressure

Speedy Hire (SDY) has had a tricky six months. While revenue is climbing – particularly in the services division, where sales are up by 29 per cent – profits have taken a tumble.

Management partly blamed this on investment in growth and marketing (the group has recently invested £30.5mn in its hire fleet, and launched a series of TV adverts). However, inflation seems to be the main problem, with management lamenting high fuel and energy prices.

Cost of sales are up 21 per cent year on year, while distribution and administrative costs rose by 13 per cent.

Speedy said it was combating these pressures by hiking its own prices, and analysts at Liberum predicted that the second half would benefit from pricing momentum. Meanwhile, management reported a “healthy pipeline of customer activity” and current utilisation rates seem to be on track at 58.1 per cent, compared with 57 per cent in the year to 31 March 2022.

There’s a great deal of uncertainty ahead, however. The company said there was “some recent evidence of softening in demand as our end customers review their use of assets with a view to operational efficiency”. There is also the question of whether customers will keep paying the invoices. While management said it has not experienced a “significant worsening of debt collections or debt write-offs”, debtor days are creeping up and it is “monitoring the situation closely”.

Speedy Hire’s own financial position is also worth examining. Net debt has almost doubled year on year to £86.7mn, partly as a result of the £30mn share buyback scheme announced when business was booming. Meanwhile, the group is currently without a permanent chief financial officer, following the resignation of James Bunn last month, who left to “pursue an opportunity in an unrelated sector”. Downgrade to hold.

Last IC View: Buy, 48p, 30 May 2022

SPEEDY HIRE (SDY) ORD PRICE: 39.9p MARKET VALUE: £194mn TOUCH: 39.8-40.0p 12-MONTH HIGH: 72p LOW: 36p DIVIDEND YIELD: 5.6% PE RATIO: 9 NET ASSET VALUE: 45.6p NET DEBT: 76%