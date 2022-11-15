The Trader: Hong Kong pops, Frankfurt bull market - worst over?

European stock markets made tentative gains on Tuesday morning after a positive handover from Asia in spite of Wall Street snapping a two-day bounce following last week’s inflation reading. The DAX, by some measures, re-entered a bull market after rallying 20 per cent off its YTD lows from September… Infineon (DE: IFX) with a big upgrade today. Is the worst really over? I doubt it, but more below.

Sterling jumped higher against the dollar at the European open but is yet to recapture the Friday highs at 1.1850, whilst the euro kicked on to a new four-and-a-half month high at 1.04. Gold also pushed to new three-month highs as the dollar and US Treasury yields remain pressured. Bitcoin still under $17k… FTX says could have one million creditors… this is going to get a whole lot worse still. Oil down with OPEC cutting demand outlook for this year - the fifth time since April - also IEA cutting ’23 demand outlook a touch even though supply also seen falling, stockpiles warning with levels at 18-year lows.

Biden talked to Xi on the sidelines of the G20 and said there was no need for a new cold war. Most G20 leaders members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine. “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” they said. Reassuring stuff I suppose, but who ever says ‘I favour war’. Everyone says they hate war right up until it becomes a total necessary continuation of diplomacy by other means.

Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrunk due to the weaker yen, whilst China data disappointed with industrial output up 5.0 vs 5.2 per cent expected and 6.3 per cent prior. Retail sales fell 0.5 per cent against an expected rise of 1.0 per cent and +2.5 per cent prior; the first decline since May. Property investment declined 16 per cent, underling weakness in the sector, whilst exports also contracted. GS cuts Q4 China growth forecast in half. PBOC kept key policy rate unchanged. Tech stocks led Hong Kong higher with the likes of Tencent (HK: 700) and Alibaba (HK: 9988) up double digit percentages after Chinese online sales improved. The Hang Seng added another 4 per cent and is now up 25 per cent from its October low.

Was the inflation reading last week the end of the beginning? Is the worst over for stock markets? Fed’s Brainard said: “I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases… We are highly cognisant that in a world where many central banks in large jurisdictions are tightening at the same time, that is greater than the sum of its parts”. Remember this comes after Waller told everyone to quit thinking about the pace slowing and think about what the destination will be. I still think there is one more major flush whenever the current bear market rally fizzles. Yesterday’s close for the S&P 500 was not constructive.

Somewhat against consensus for higher for longer, Goldman Sachs expects a "significant" decline in US inflation in 2023 due to easing in supply chain constraints, shelter inflation peaking and slower wage growth. The argument seems to be that goods inflation is fading fast even if services inflation will remain high and sticky. Everyone has been calling peak inflation - the transitory angle forever. I don’t really care if it’s peaked if it’s about to plateau and remain elevated for a long while.

UK labour market data out this morning shows unemployment still really low, down 0.2 percentage points to 3.6 per cent. But the economic inactivity rate rose the same amount to 21.6 per cent... no one wants to work!! Wages are up 6 per cent - the strongest rate of pay increase outside of the pandemic era. It’s not exactly a wage price spiral but it’s hardly coming down with rate hikes.

In London, City landlord Land Securities reported a loss on falling property values – BoE rate hikes kicking in? BAE Systems rose 3 per cent after it reported strong orderbook and signalled more orders are coming as defence spending rises. Question mark over what the Chancellor says this week about cutting real terms defence budget here but overall the market seems to be supportive globally. Vodafone (VOD) shares fell 5 per cent after reporting weaker growth in Germany.

Later today – Empire State manufacturing index and US producer prices. FOMC speakers include Cook and Barr as we probably get more commentary about what the Fed thinks in the wake of the inflation reading.

Companies Windfall taxes set to cause storm The government is set to ramp up windfall taxes on energy companies, with the Financial Times reporting another 10 percentage points will be added to the existing 25 per cent levy. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will also announce a windfall tax on energy generators on Thursday in the Autumn Statement, the newspaper said. The market didn’t pay much attention to the update, however, despite the increase from the expected 30 per cent levy to 35 per cent and end date to go from 2025 to 2028. Harbour Energy (HBR) and Serica Energy (SQZ) shares were both up in morning trading, although are down over the past five days. We looked at the impact of another windfall tax raise last week. AH Ocado - the grocery Tesla? Ocado (OCDO) shares fell by 11 per cent after the online grocer’s chief executive compared it to Tesla and said he wanted to expand the business further in Asia. Tim Steiner said that Tesla “is a good parallel to our industry” and “we’d love to do more business around Asia.” Loss-making Ocado’s share price was boosted earlier this month after it announced a partnership with South Korean company Lotte Shopping. But it is down by almost a half year-to-date, with performance hit by the cost of living crisis and inflation, and revenues at its retail joint venture with Marks and Spencer are forecast to decline for the first time ever this year. CA Landsec swings to £192mn pretax loss… FTSE 100 property developer Landsec (LAND) has swung to a £192mn pretax loss for the six months to 30 September thanks to a £331mn nosedive in the value of its portfolio. Revenue was up from £315mn at the same period last year to £394mn this year but the impact of rising interest rates on values across the property market was enough to send Landsec into the red. The company said its strategy of selling off lower-yielding assets and buying higher-yielding ones meant it was “well placed for more challenging market conditions”. Read more about strategy behind Landsec’s multi-billion deal spree here. ML …As Workspace’s valuation holds up Pretax profit at flexible office landlord Workspace (WKP) has partly recovered in the six months to 30 September - the company posted a profit before tax of £35.8mn compared with £3.4mn in the same period last year, as revenue and the value of its portfolio both increased. It is still chasing its pre-Covid-19 highs of almost £100mn in half-year profits, however. The valuation uplift for Workspace’s portfolio of medium-sized London offices comes despite rising interest rates hitting the value of many other commercial property assets. ML Frigate win boosts BAE Systems’ order book BAE Systems (BA) reported robust order growth after winning a large new order from the Ministry of Defence. The company has secured £10bn of new orders since the half-year, adding to the £18bn won in the first half, with the Ministry of Defence announcing on Tuesday it had awarded the company a £4.2bn contract for a batch of eight new frigates for the Royal Navy. These will be built at shipyards at Govan and Scotstoun in Scotland, with the first, HMS Glasgow, coming into service by the end of 2028. Chief executive Charles Woodburn said a large backlog positioned the company “for another year of top line growth and margin expansion in 2023”. The company also said it expects the stronger dollar “to provide a tailwind” to reported earnings. Earlier this year, it had forecast a 2-4 per cent increase in sales and 4-6 per cent growth in underlying earnings per share based on a dollar rate of $1.38. On the average rate of $1.23 so far this year, reported sales are likely to be 7-9 per cent higher and underlying EPS would grow by 11-13 per cent. The company’s shares rose by 9 per cent in early trading, before settling back to a gain of around 3 per cent. MF DX gets new chair The chair of DX (DX.) has retired, following pressure from the logistics company’s largest shareholder. Ron Series has been replaced by Mark Hammond, who will take up the post of executive chair with immediate effect. Last month, Gatemore Capital Management - which has a 20 per cent stake - called a vote to oust Series, saying it was “deeply disappointed” by his handling of a corporate governance inquiry, which resulted in DX’s suspension from Aim. Hammond, who is currently senior independent director of Genuit Group (GEN), is Gatemore’s selection. The group is still without a chief executive, however, following the resignation of Lloyd Dunn in September. In its results for the year to 2 July 2022, DX reported revenue growth of 12 per cent, and a 30 per cent rise in Ebitda, driven by the freight division. Revenue for the year reached £428mn, while statutory profit before tax stood at £17.4mn. JS Melrose continues to pass through costs Melrose Industries (MRO) reported a 14 per cent increase in revenue between July and October and said operating profit is “substantially higher”, with inflation costs largely passed through to customers. Full-year trading is in line with guidance, as operating margins on both sides of its business have picked up on the back of higher sales. The company also expects to generate “materially higher” levels of cash in the second half of the year than in the first, when it saw an outflow of £104mn, which included £53mn of restructuring costs. Chief executive Simon Peckham said that the timetable for splitting the group, which will involve demerging the automotive and powder metallurgy arm as a new, London-listed entity, is on track to complete in the first half of next year. RBC Capital Markets retained its “outperform” recommendation on Melrose shares, adding that Melrose’s second-half results could benefit from a positive currency tailwind. MF

