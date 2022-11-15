Wincanton delivers against tough backdrop

Profit margins holding steady

E-commerce volumes down

Logistics company Wincanton (WIN) has enjoyed a robust six months of trading, despite a slowdown in some of its end markets.

The group has reported revenue growth across all four of its divisions: grocery and consumer, ecommerce, general merchandise, and public and industrial. Ecommerce is the stand-out performer once again, delivering sales growth of 19 per cent. This was driven primarily by Cygnia, a multi-channel retail fulfilment company that Wincanton bought last year. General merchandise is also performing well, growing sales by 15 per cent after the company struck a new deal with Primark.

There are some concerning trends emerging, however. Wincanton warned that ecommerce volumes have decreased across the industry, and flagged a reduction in home delivery of big items such as furniture – a trend also noted by courier DX (DX.). The construction transport market is also softening, management said.

So far, however, Wincanton’s profits have proved resilient. 72 per cent of its contracts are ‘open book’, meaning that customers pay for the costs incurred plus an agreed margin. The remaining contracts are more vulnerable to inflation, but management said it is “proactively” managing these. Under these contracts, for example, the group is able to automatically pass fuel costs on to customers.

This seems to be paying off. Wincanton’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin has remained steady at 7.6 per cent, and it has increased its dividend by 10 per cent to 4.4p. Pre-tax profit has been impacted by higher depreciation charges, resulting from more investment in automation and a new building in Northamptonshire. This is not overly worrying, however, given the benefits that a bigger estate and greater use of robotics could yield (Panmure Gordon estimates that technology could ultimately result in a big reduction in labour costs).

The next six months are likely to be challenging, but Wincanton has a diverse customer base and a good handle on costs. Meanwhile, with a forward price/earnings ratio of just 8.8, it remains significantly cheaper than bigger companies such as GXO Logistics (US:GXO). Buy.

Last IC View: Buy, 312p, 10 March 2022

WINCANTON (WIN) ORD PRICE: 374p MARKET VALUE: £466mn TOUCH: 373-375p 12-MONTH HIGH: 427p LOW: 271p DIVIDEND YIELD: 3.3% PE RATIO: 10 NET ASSET VALUE: 56.5p* NET DEBT: 278%