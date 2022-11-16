Listed real estate sector snubs COP27

No major listed property companies mentioned in COP27 participant list

Property accounts for 37 per cent of energy-related carbon emissions

The significance of COP27 hardly needs repeating. The world is currently on course to breach 1.5 degrees C of warming compared with pre-industrial levels within the next five years. Doing so would mean not just breaking the pledge the contributors made in Paris in 2015, but also increasing the risk of severe heatwaves, fires, droughts and floods.

Yet, the listed real estate industry appears nonplussed. According to Investors’ Chronicle’s analysis of the conference’s provisional participant list, no one from any of the world’s largest public property companies – including any in the FTSE 100 – was set to attend the conference. The high-profile snub comes despite property sustainability campaign group the World Green Building Council (GBC) calculating that buildings and construction account for 37 per cent of energy-related carbon emissions.