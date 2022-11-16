Market signals remain bearish

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, thinks the financial markets are being too pessimistic about prospects for the UK’s inflation rate. He may be right – the markets’ record of forecasting inflation via yields on government bonds isn’t great.

The table quantifies this well. It shows the five previous occasions since 1948 that UK inflation has topped 10 per cent, a figure it reached in July according to the consumer price index (CPI), though has yet to reach that, according to the CPIH index, which includes housing costs in its data. Instead, it uses data from the retail price index (RPI), which is officially disowned but is the only UK inflation index with the data trail to dig deep back into the past. Chiefly, the RPI record shows that when UK inflation reaches uncomfortably high levels – 10 per cent is the arbitrary threshold used – it hangs around like an unwelcome guest