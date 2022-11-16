Today's Markets: Inflation nation

We all knew the inflation situation was bad, but this morning’s 1 per cent month on month surge to a 41 year high of 11.1 per cent still has a shocking feel to it. How does the UK government cope with the ugly threat of soaring inflation just as we head into what could be the worst recession in living memory - well we find out tomorrow when chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils a budget which has already been widely trailed in the press this week - straight from Rishi Sunak’s own treasury playbook.

The FTSE 100 was unmoved by the inflation announcement - trading roughly flat at 7,378 at 9am although the more domestically focused FTSE250 had given up 0.9 per cent. In Europe the DAX and the CAC40 were down by a similar margin, possibly spooked by an ECB warning of risks to financial stability in the eurozone economy, while overnight the S&P500 closed up 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq was 1.5 per cent to the good as the post-mid terms positivity continued.

While the inflation figure is shocking it is not a total surprise given food price inflation continues to run hot, at around 16 per cent, and last month saw the impact of the latest energy price cap increase. There is little the Bank of England is likely to do that will surprise us given it has already indicated further rate rises are coming - they key now is whether this is the peak for inflation and how quickly it dissipates during 2023 - any update from the chancellor on energy price support after April may help give some steer here. What is certain is that the so-called ‘pivot’ in central bank policy in the UK is still some way off and the Bank's insistence recently that market expectations for peak rates may be overdone could come under scrutiny.

Markets sanguine over missile concerns

Overnight concerns over missiles which spilled over from the Ukraine-Russian war onto Polish territory dissipated somewhat. European stocks down a touch, FTSE and dollar up a bit after the missile strikes Poland, but no major hit to risk appetite. The S&P 500 closed higher, shrugged off the Poland missile news pretty easily. Bulls in charge with PPI very light at +8.0 per cent vs +8.3 per cent expected, gives the pivot chargers an excuse to bid up risk. We are probably about at the end of the current extension, around the 61.8 per cent retracement of the Jun-Aug rally. Could see a push up to 4,100 but 4,000 looks like a good round number...everyone playing the long after the midterms and into the Fed meeting has had a good go and the inflation number made this move happen a lot faster than it otherwise might have.

Poland – Ukraine playing it up of course. But the US playing it down is good for risk so far - Biden says it probably didn’t come from Russia. In fact the US told Nato partners that the blast came from a Ukrainian air defence missile. Some airlines getting offered on this with Wizz Air (WIZZ) and EasyJet (EZJ) falling about 5 per cent presumably on fears that it might tamp down demand for flights to Eastern Europe. BAE Systems (BA.), Leonardo among defence names catching a bid on it. Reaction from G7/Nato/US suggests this is a storm in a tea caup – misfires happen in warfare and don’t tend to lead to meaningful escalation. It’s not the Lusitania.