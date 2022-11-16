UK still desperate for workers despite downturn

Next boss calls for more overseas workers

Inactivity rate climbs, leaving overall employment numbers down

Even in an age of mass lay-offs and hiring freezes, companies across a variety of sectors are still struggling with a tight labour market as they head towards the key Christmas trading period. In a major intervention in the post-Brexit immigration debate, Next (NXT) chief executive Simon Wolfson even said in a BBC interview last week that the UK needed more foreign workers to plug domestic shortages in sectors such as retail and food.

He called for “a different approach to economically productive migration” and floated the idea of a 10 per cent tax on foreign worker salaries to ensure they are brought in through necessity. He said the current system was failing, leaving crops “rotting in fields” for want of workers, and warehouses closed due to lack of hands.