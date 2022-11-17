Autumn Statement: Reaction to chancellor's fiscal tightrope walk

Much of Thursday's Autumn Statement had been leaked beforehand, but still its scale was breathtaking. Attempting to mend not only a hole blown in the UK's finances by the pandemic and the impending inflation-driven recession, Jeremy Hunt was also walking the tightrope between restoring some sense of fiscal responsibility to the Conservative government while also trying not to heap yet more misery on taxpayers. Did he succeed? Only time will tell on most of these fronts, but the country is facing a period of significantly higher taxation and constrained public spending likely to last much of the rest of the decade.