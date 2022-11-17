Burberry eyes £4bn in annual sales

Gross margin up

Attractive valuation

The third-quarter luxury earnings season has shown that demand remains resilient for wallet-busting handbags and watches. Consumers are still willing to splash out on high-end goods. A range of European companies, such as Hermes (FR:RMS) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (FR:MC), have posted results far ahead of forecasts, helped by well-off tourists being able to shop again in Europe. London-listed fashion house Burberry’s (BRBY) interim results were perhaps less eye-catching, but nevertheless displayed progress towards chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd’s new medium-term goal of hitting £4bn in annual sales.