How to build resilience with investment trusts

The venerable investment trust, with a history traced back to the late 19th century, remains one of the most popular investment vehicles. Treated as shares in your portfolio, investment trusts can give investors exposure to all corners of the investing world, and the ability for trusts to 'gear up' to accentuate returns continues to make them compelling investment options.
Find below all the features in our special issue celebrating the investment trust.
Spotting the true discount bargains - Val Cipriani highlights investment trusts trading at a discount