Investment trusts gearing up – and down

Some trusts have decreased gearing in light of market conditions

Increases might be due to a combination of bullish attitudes and NAV falls

While it might be satisfying when share prices are on the rise, supercharging a fund’s performance in a bear market intuitively feels like a risky move.

That is what gearing does for investment trusts – it makes the good times better and the bad times worse. Throw rising interest rates in the mix, and borrowing money to invest looks even bolder in the current environment.