Investment trusts: professional picks 2022

When choosing an investment trust it is very important to do thorough research, evaluating aspects such as performance, costs and the discount or premium to net asset value (NAV) on which the company trades. As a complement to analyses like these, it can also be useful to see where professional investors are putting their money. These well-resourced teams dedicate all their working time to picking good investments – so, every year, we ask four managers of funds of investment trusts for suggestions in four areas: growth, income, wealth preservation and diversification. We have also looked at how their investment trust picks from last year are performing.